Miércoles 29 de Diciembre de 2021
ADVISORY PEOPLE-DESMOND TUTU/MEMORIAL

REUTERSDEC 29
29 de Diciembre de 2021

A memorial service is held for Archbishop Desmond Tutu

Start: 30 Dec 2021 08:45 GMT

End: 30 Dec 2021 12:00 GMT

JOHANNESBURG - A memorial service is held for anti-apartheid hero Archbishop Desmond Tutu in Johannesburg.

SCHEDULE:

0900GMT - Memorial starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: South Africa

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

