COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 29 de Diciembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY PEOPLE-DESMOND TUTU/ -- interruptible --

Por
REUTERSDEC 29
29 de Diciembre de 2021

Desmond Tutu's remains lie in State at Cape Town Cathedral

Start: 30 Dec 2021 07:00 GMT

End: 30 Dec 2021 12:00 GMT

CAPE TOWN - The body of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, a Nobel laureate and anti-apartheid hero, lies in state at St George's Cathedral in Cape Town from Thursday (Decemebr 30). Memorial services are also planned in Johannesburg and Pretoria . Tutu, who was revered as his nation's conscience by both Black and white South Africans, died on Sunday aged 90.

SCHEDULE:

0700-1500GMT - Desmond Tutu's remains lie in State

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: SABC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: South Africa

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Kylian Mbappé explicó los motivos que retrasaron las “maravillas” que se esperan del tridente con Neymar y Messi

Kylian Mbappé explicó los motivos que retrasaron las “maravillas” que se esperan del tridente con Neymar y Messi

El mensaje de Benoit Paire tras contagiarse de coronavirus otra vez: “No puedo lidiar más con esto”

El romántico video viral de Lionel Messi y Antonela Roccuzzo en pleno show de Los Palmeras: el hit que los enamoró

Cruce con Stephen Curry a los 50 segundos y el punto que definió el partido: Campazzo volvió a ser titular y Denver le ganó a Golden State

Quién es Alexandra Kosteniuk, la reina del ajedrez rápido que venció los estereotipos

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Alfredo Adame descartó reconciliación con sus hijos

Alfredo Adame descartó reconciliación con sus hijos

Cancelaron la obra “Los Chicos de la Banda” por casos positivos de COVID-19

Las vacaciones de Michelle Rodriguez en México, el paseo de Sofia Vergara en Beverly Hills: celebrities en un click

De Chespirito a Juan Gabriel: la “maldición” de los famosos mexicanos que murieron el día 28

Cuando María Félix humilló a Irma Serrano

TENDENCIAS

El fashion revival de los sombreros que son furor en las arenas esteñas

El fashion revival de los sombreros que son furor en las arenas esteñas

Tomar sol en Mar del Plata: los protectores subieron hasta un 50 por ciento este verano

Cosmética sostenible: cómo actúa la biotecnología

Cómo prevenir la otitis externa, una molestia típica de las vacaciones de verano

Por qué los ejercicios físicos y mentales ayudan a prevenir enfermedades como la demencia o el Alzheimer