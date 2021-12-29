ADVISORY PEOPLE-DESMOND TUTU/ -- INTERRUPTIBLE

Desmond Tutu's remains lie in State at Cape Town Cathedral
Start: 31 Dec 2021 07:00 GMT
End: 31 Dec 2021 12:00 GMT
CAPE TOWN - The body of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, a Nobel laureate and anti-apartheid hero, lies in state at St George's Cathedral in Cape Town from Thursday (December 30). Memorial services are also planned in Johannesburg and Pretoria . Tutu, who was revered as his nation's conscience by both Black and white South Africans, died on Sunday aged 90.
SCHEDULE:
0700-1500GMT - Desmond Tutu's remains lie in State
