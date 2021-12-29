COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 29 de Diciembre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY HONGKONG-SECURITY/POLICE-NEWSER

Por
REUTERSDEC 29
29 de Diciembre de 2021

Hong Kong police newser after raid on pro-democracy media outlet

Start: 29 Dec 2021 07:45 GMT

End: 29 Dec 2021 08:45 GMT

HONG KONG, CHINA - Hong Kong Police’s National Security Department officials hold a news briefing after a raid this morning on pro-democracy Stand News outlet and arrested six for suspected "seditious publications" offences.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NOne

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Hong Kong

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: ATURAL CANTONESE AND ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

