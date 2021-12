ADVISORY --FLASH-- 3002-HONGKONG-SECURITY/

Hong Kong police raid pro-democracy media outlet, arrest six

Start: 29 Dec 2021 02:39 GMT

End: 29 Dec 2021 02:41 GMT

HONGKONG, CHINA - Hundreds of Hong Kong national security police raided the office of online pro-democracy media outlet Stand News on Wednesday and arrested six people, including senior staff, for "conspiracy to publish seditious publications".

