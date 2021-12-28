COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 28 de Diciembre de 2021
ADVISORY USA-RACE/VIRGINIA-STATUE

REUTERSDEC 28
28 de Diciembre de 2021

Time capsule found where a statue of Robert E. Lee once stood

