ADVISORY USA-RACE/VIRGINIA-STATUE

Martes 28 de Diciembre de 2021
Agencias

REUTERS
28 de Diciembre de 2021

Time capsule found where a statue of Robert E. Lee once stood

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES – A second time capsule was found where a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee once stood. Officials at Virginia’s Department of Historic Resources lab, work to open the capsule. The discovery comes 11 days after a different and unknown time capsule was discovered.

Reuters

