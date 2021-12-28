ADVISORY USA-RACE/VIRGINIA-STATUE

Time capsule found where a statue of Robert E. Lee once stood

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES – A second time capsule was found where a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee once stood. Officials at Virginia’s Department of Historic Resources lab, work to open the capsule. The discovery comes 11 days after a different and unknown time capsule was discovered.

