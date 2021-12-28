ADVISORY USA-POLICE/SHOOTING-GIRL -- UPDATED SOURCE AND RESTRIX

Crump, family of girl shot by police hold news conference

Start: 28 Dec 2021 18:31 GMT

End: 28 Dec 2021 19:30 GMT

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - Attorney Ben Crump and co-counsel Rahul Ravipudi hold a news conference with the family of Valentina Orellana-Peralta, a 14-year-old girl who was shot by a Los Angeles Police Department officer on Thursday, December 23. Location: Outside LAPD Headquarters.

++Expected to attend:

Father of Valentina Orellana-Peralta

Mother of Valentina Orellana-Peralta

Attorney Ben Crump, attorney for the father

Attorney Rahul Ravipudi, attorney for the mother

