ADVISORY USA-POLICE/SHOOTING-GIRL -- UPDATED SOURCE AND RESTRIX

Crump, family of girl shot by police hold news conference
Start: 28 Dec 2021 18:31 GMT
End: 28 Dec 2021 19:30 GMT
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - Attorney Ben Crump and co-counsel Rahul Ravipudi hold a news conference with the family of Valentina Orellana-Peralta, a 14-year-old girl who was shot by a Los Angeles Police Department officer on Thursday, December 23. Location: Outside LAPD Headquarters.
++Expected to attend:
Father of Valentina Orellana-Peralta
Mother of Valentina Orellana-Peralta
Attorney Ben Crump, attorney for the father
Attorney Rahul Ravipudi, attorney for the mother
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Crime / Law / Justice
Audio: Natural/English
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com