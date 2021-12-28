COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 28 de Diciembre de 2021
ADVISORY --TAPE REPLAY-- USA-BIDEN/

REUTERSDEC 28
29 de Diciembre de 2021

U.S. President Joe Biden walks new puppy in Delaware

REHOBOTH BEACH, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES – U.S. President Joe Biden, Dr. Jill Biden and their new puppy “Commander” walk along the beach as the President spends the week in Delaware.

