ADVISORY --TAPE REPLAY-- USA-BIDEN/

U.S. President Joe Biden walks new puppy in Delaware

Start: 28 Dec 2021 22:42 GMT

End: 28 Dec 2021 22:52 GMT

REHOBOTH BEACH, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES – U.S. President Joe Biden, Dr. Jill Biden and their new puppy “Commander” walk along the beach as the President spends the week in Delaware.

