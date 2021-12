Reuters interview with Archbishop Tutu's daughter, Naomi Tutu

Start: 28 Dec 2021 14:50 GMT

End: 28 Dec 2021 14:55 GMT

CAPE TOWN: Tutu's daughter says him saving man from fiery death among her proudest memories

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS / POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: South Africa

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com