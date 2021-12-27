COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 27 de Diciembre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY PEOPLE-DESMOND TUTU/CITY HALL -- UPDATED END TIME --

Por
REUTERSDEC 27
27 de Diciembre de 2021

Cape Town City Hall turns purple in honour of Archbishop Tutu

CAPE TOWN – Cape Town City Hall is bathed in purple light to honour the passing of Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

