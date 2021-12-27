ADVISORY PEOPLE-DESMOND TUTU/CITY HALL -- UPDATED END TIME

Cape Town City Hall turns purple in honour of Archbishop Tutu

Start: 27 Dec 2021 17:54 GMT

End: 27 Dec 2021 19:17 GMT

**EDITORS PLEASE NOTE - CURRENT LIVE WILL END AT 1910GMT**

----

CAPE TOWN – Cape Town City Hall is bathed in purple light to honour the passing of Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: South Africa

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com