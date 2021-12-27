ADVISORY PEOPLE-DESMOND TUTU/CAPETOWN-CATHEDRAL--TIMINGS APPROX/UPDATED INFO

Newser outlines funeral plans for Archbishop Tutu at St George's Cathedral
Start: 27 Dec 2021 08:30 GMT
End: 27 Dec 2021 12:00 GMT
CAPE TOWN - Newser outlines funeral plans for Archbishop Tutu at St George's Cathedral.
Newser expected to be followed by people laying flowers, paying tributes to Archbishop Tutu outside St George's Cathedral.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: South Africa
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com