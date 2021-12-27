COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 27 de Diciembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY PEOPLE-DESMOND TUTU/CAPETOWN-CATHEDRAL--TIMINGS APPROX/UPDATED INFO--

Por
REUTERSDEC 27
27 de Diciembre de 2021

Newser outlines funeral plans for Archbishop Tutu at St George's Cathedral

Start: 27 Dec 2021 08:30 GMT

End: 27 Dec 2021 12:00 GMT

CAPE TOWN - Newser outlines funeral plans for Archbishop Tutu at St George's Cathedral.

Newser expected to be followed by people laying flowers, paying tributes to Archbishop Tutu outside St George's Cathedral.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: South Africa

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Fue compañero de Maradona, pero asegura que Messi es el mejor de todos los tiempos: “Diego se rodeó de gente que no debió y lo terminó perjudicando”

Fue compañero de Maradona, pero asegura que Messi es el mejor de todos los tiempos: “Diego se rodeó de gente que no debió y lo terminó perjudicando”

Así tundió Faitelson a Chivas y Ricardo Peláez por fichar a Alvarado

El gesto del Cata Domínguez con policías de la CDMX

Así se despidió Alexis Vega de Uriel Antuna por su posible salida de Chivas

Los mexicanos en Europa que podrían cambiar de equipo este invierno y cuál sería su nuevo destino

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Inés Gómez Mont y su esposo buscarían colaborar con la FGR para evitar la cárcel

Inés Gómez Mont y su esposo buscarían colaborar con la FGR para evitar la cárcel

Depositaron cenizas de Carmen Salinas junto a las de su hijo Pedro Plascencia

Las fuertes declaraciones del padre de Halyna Hutchins contra Alec Baldwin: “Es culpable de su muerte”

Revelaron que Televisa le quitó programa a Carmen Muñoz

Yahir reveló cómo evita ser contratado para narcofiestas

TENDENCIAS

El cansancio del año en la piel: cinco tratamientos para devolver la luminosidad al rostro

El cansancio del año en la piel: cinco tratamientos para devolver la luminosidad al rostro

Las inyecciones de bótox podrían disminuir la ansiedad, según un nuevo estudio

El estrés depende de cómo percibimos nuestra realidad

Cómo tratar el apego con las mascotas luego de la adopción en pandemia

La vacuna sin agujas de la Universidad de Cambridge inició los ensayos clínicos