Dams burst in northeastern Brazil as region hit by floods

Start: 27 Dec 2021 20:47 GMT

End: 27 Dec 2021 21:27 GMT

ITAJUIPE, BAHIA, BRAZIL - Residents wade through floodwaters after two dams burst in northeastern Brazil following weeks of heavy rains.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Brazil

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com