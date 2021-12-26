COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 26 de Diciembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

¡No te pierdas a las últimas 5 publicaciones de Lady Gaga que están causando furor en Instagram!

Por
Newsroom Infobae
26 de Diciembre de 2021

Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) ha causado furor en su cuenta de Instagram por las últimas publicaciones que realizó en las últimas horas. Los 5 post de historias y fotografías, lograron más de 5.010.944 de interacciones entre sus más fieles seguidores.

Los posts más populares son:



🎺🎹🤍   📸: @jeiroh



Happy Thanksgiving from the Guccis. #HouseOfGucci is now playing in movie theaters in the US 🎟🎥 Get your tickets at houseofgucci.movie



#ItalianGlam 🇮🇹❤️ @hauslabs



Thank you so much to the @RecordingAcademy for these 6 nominations for Love For Sale. I am stunned and shocked and beyond grateful. I don’t know what to say. I just keep crying and am utterly speechless. This means so much to me, @itstonybennett, the Bennetts, my family, jazz music, and the great Cole Porter who wrote all these timeless classics. I’ll never forget today and congratulating Tony on his 6 nominations. I’ll never forget that today he could track every word I was saying and understood the world was celebrating him and celebrating jazz - a genre that embodies the joy, abundance and imagination of Black music throughout history. Thank you to all the Grammy voters for recognizing me and Tony’s dedication to jazz music and for also recognizing it in major categories where this music is often not nominated. This album happened because it was Tony’s idea and I made him a promise that we would make it and we did. At 95 years old, he has more nominations than ever, I’m so honored to be his companion in music and his friend. Thank you to the public for loving us, we surely love each other, and you. Believe in love and partnership, even with 60 years between us, and Alzheimer’s, there is nothing like the magic of music. I love you Tony, and the world loves you too. How could they not? ❤️



I brought the @hauslabs Tanti Baci Extreme Creme Mini Lipsticks to Italy while filming #HouseofGucci 💋 5 creamy & luxurious shades in a vegan leather pouch that are perfect for on-the-go glam. In the movie I wear the shade Elsa 😉

Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta nació en Nueva York, el 28 de marzo de 1986. Más conocida por su nombre artístico Lady Gaga, estudió en la escuela Convent of the Sacred Heart y asistió por un tiempo breve a la Tisch School of the Arts, perteneciente a la Universidad de Nueva York, hasta que abandonó sus estudios para enfocarse en su carrera musical. Fue así como irrumpió en la escena del rock en el Lower East Side de Manhattan y firmó un contrato con Streamline Records hacia fines de 2007.

Lady Gaga adquirió fama como artista tras el lanzamiento de su álbum debut, The Fame (2008), que incluye los sencillos «Just Dance», «Poker Face», «LoveGame» y «Paparazzi». El disco tuvo éxito comercial, de hecho, llegó al primer lugar en numerosas listas de éxitos y buenas críticas.

Su siguiente álbum, Born This Way (2011), llegó al primer lugar de varias listas de ventas y contiene sencillos como «Born This Way», «Judas», «The Edge of Glory» y «Yoü and I». Posteriormente lanzó su tercer álbum de estudio, Artpop (2013), que se convirtió en su segundo álbum número uno en Estados Unidos. Su cuarto álbum de estudio fue Cheek to Cheek (2014), un álbum de jazz en colaboración con Tony Bennett que se convirtió en su tercer álbum número uno en Estados Unidos.

Luego de culminar la promoción de Cheek to Cheek, Gaga hizo su debut en la televisión protagonizando la quinta temporada de la serie American Horror Story, subtitulada Hotel. En 2018, la artista debutó en el cine en la película A Star Is Born, la cual fue un éxito en crítica y taquilla y le valió dos nominaciones al Óscar en la categoría de Mejor Actriz y Mejor Canción Original.

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

instagram

DEPORTES

El gesto de Julio César Chávez Jr con un hospital de Culiacán

El gesto de Julio César Chávez Jr con un hospital de Culiacán

Raúl Jiménez: Wolves suspendió el partido contra el Arsenal por falta de jugadores

Un futbolista se niega a ser vendido y desató un conflicto en el PSG

El extravagante regalo que se hizo Neymar por la Navidad: una lujosa mansión de más de 3 millones de dólares

Dolor en Brasil: murió Dorval Rodrigues, “el mejor puntero derecho de la historia” según Pelé

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Así celebró la familia de Silvia Pinal las fiestas navideñas

Así celebró la familia de Silvia Pinal las fiestas navideñas

Así celebró Yosstop la navidad fuera de la cárcel: “Disfuten de su familia”

Michelle Salas recordó a Silvia Pinal con una fotografía inédita y un profundo mensaje de admiración

Falleció Josefina “Pepita” Gomís, madre de Héctor Suárez Gomís y exesposa de Héctor Suárez

El último reporte de salud de Silvia Pinal: podría abandonar el área COVID y la presión es estable

TENDENCIAS

Sustentables y minimalistas: 10 nuevas propuestas de hoteles de lujo para 2022

Sustentables y minimalistas: 10 nuevas propuestas de hoteles de lujo para 2022

Cuáles son las actividades que más disfrutan los gatos

Las 7 funciones de Twitter que lo acercan a convertirse en una SúperApp

El ejercicio físico: el aliado menos pensado para combatir la ansiedad

COVID-19: por el aumento de casos buscan reducir a 4 meses el plazo para la aplicación de la dosis de refuerzo en personal de salud y mayores de 60