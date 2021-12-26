ADVISORY --FLASH--USA-BIDEN/CHURCH-MORE -TIME APPROX

Biden attends a Christmas church service

Start: 26 Dec 2021 23:42 GMT

End: 26 Dec 2021 23:48 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. President Joe Biden leaves service at Holy Trinity Church on Christmas holiday weekend.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: No Use USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: No Use USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: No Use in Broadcasts. No Use Australia.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com