Domingo 26 de Diciembre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY 7037-SAFRICA-TUTU/RAMAPHOSA TWITTER

Por
REUTERSDEC 26
26 de Diciembre de 2021

'A patriot without equal': SA President laments Tutu's death

Start: 26 Dec 2021 08:35 GMT

End: 26 Dec 2021 08:36 GMT

INTERNET - South African president Cyril Ramaphosa described Archbishop Desmond Tutu as a "patriot without equal" following the announcement of this death aged 90.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: SOCIAL MEDIA WEBSITE

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: South Africa

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: MUTE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

