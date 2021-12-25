ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/

The Bidens meet virtually with U.S. service members

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden meet virtually with service members serving around the world to thank them for their service and wish them a Merry Christmas. The service members meeting the President and the First Lady represent the six service branches: the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, and Coast Guard. The units are in Qatar, Bahrain, Romania and Colorado. Pool Spray. South Court Auditorium, Eisenhower Executive Office Building (White House campus).

