ADVISORY SPAIN-VOLCANO/NEWS CONFERENCE

Canary Islands Volcanic Emergency Plan officials hold newser
Start: 25 Dec 2021 13:00 GMT
End: 25 Dec 2021 14:00 GMT
LA PALMA - Authorities of The Canary Islands Volcanic Emergency Plan (Pevolca) are expected to hold a news conference to certify the Cumbre Vieja volcano eruption is over after the volcano fell silent for 10 days . The eruption began on September 19 roaring on to December 14.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: CANARY ISLANDS EMERGENCY SERVICE
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Spain
Topic: Disasters / Accidents
Audio: NATURAL /SPANISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com