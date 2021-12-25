COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 25 de Diciembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/TELESCOPE -- NEW DATE --

Por
REUTERSDEC 25
20 de Diciembre de 2021

James Webb Space Telescope launches from French Guiana

Start: 25 Dec 2021 11:55 GMT

End: 25 Dec 2021 12:36 GMT

KOUROU, FRENCH GUIANA - The long-awaited James Webb Space Telescope launches from French Guiana on a mission to find the first galaxies and forming planetary systems.

EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: This launch has been rescheduled from Dec. 18 and from Dec. 22.

SCHEDULE:

1100GMT - LIVE coverage of the launch of the James Webb Space Telescope on an Ariane 5 rocket from the Guiana Space Center in Kourou, French Guiana

1220GMT - LAUNCH James Webb Space Telescope

1400GMT - Webb Space Telescope post-launch briefing from Kourou, French Guiana

PLEASE NOTE: TIMES AND DATE SUBJECT TO CHANGE

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY / DO NOT OBSCURE LOGO

DIGITAL: FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY / DO NOT OBSCURE LOGO

Source: NASA TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: French Guiana

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

De la postal en el barrio con su mural al baile encandilado por Antonela Roccuzzo: así pasó la Navidad Lionel Messi

De la postal en el barrio con su mural al baile encandilado por Antonela Roccuzzo: así pasó la Navidad Lionel Messi

Agenda deportiva para Navidad: cartelera estelar de la NBA y el Boxing Day en la Premier League

En fotos: los logros más destacados para el deporte mexicano en 2021

De ser suplente a deslumbrar con sus asistencias y ganarse el apodo de “Mago”: así fue el primer año de Campazzo en la NBA

Rayadas confirmó brote de COVID-19 al interior de su plantel

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Bárbara Mori con Infobae: “me identificaba mucho por lo que yo había vivido ya con mi hijo”

Bárbara Mori con Infobae: “me identificaba mucho por lo que yo había vivido ya con mi hijo”

La última Navidad de Pedro Infante: en otro país sorprendió con una serenata altruista

La Nochevieja más triste de María Félix: el día que se convirtió en viuda

Qué director de cine extranjero se enamoró de las actuaciones de Silvia Pinal

Carlos Rivera encendió las redes tras subir foto preparando pavo de navidad: “Inyéctame a mí”

TENDENCIAS

Balance de fin de año: cómo se sienten los argentinos y qué esperan para 2022

Balance de fin de año: cómo se sienten los argentinos y qué esperan para 2022

Las 9 mejores recetas para reciclar lo que sobró de las Fiestas

El top 9 de los fraudes más comunes en internet

Las 5 claves sobre lo que se sabe hoy de la variante Ómicron que ya afecta a 110 países

Grandes cambios en Ferrari para empezar el nuevo año mejor preparados en la era eléctrica