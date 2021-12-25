COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 24 de Diciembre de 2021
ADVISORY CHRISTMAS-SEASON/NORAD

Por
REUTERS
25 de Diciembre de 2021

NORAD tracks Santa Claus

Start: 25 Dec 2021 00:03 GMT

End: 25 Dec 2021 12:00 GMT

VIRTUAL - North American Aerospace Defense Command website features "updates" on Santa's travels around the world. Tradition began in 1955 when a child phoned the Continental Air Defense Command Operations Center asking for Santa Claus.

