Sábado 25 de Diciembre de 2021
ADVISORY CHRISTMAS-SEASON/BRITAIN-QUEEN -- PRE-RECORDED --

Por
REUTERSDEC 25
20 de Diciembre de 2021

Britain's Queen Elizabeth delivers Christmas message

Start: 25 Dec 2021 14:55 GMT

End: 25 Dec 2021 15:15 GMT

WINDSOR - Britain's Queen Elizabeth delivers Christmas message.

SCHEDULE:

1510GMT - Replay of Queen's message will start

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No television or radio broadcast of the Christmas message may be given before 1500GMT on 25 December 2021 in any part of the world except for the advance countries (Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Kiribati, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu; who shall be permitted to broadcast from 1500 local time on 25 December 2021) // No use after January 24, 2022 without prior written consent of the communications secretary to the Queen at Buckingham Palace // Extracts may only be used in news bulletins and not before the end of the first broadcast of the full speech in that country // May only be broadcast in full, with no breaks for commercials or any other reason // For news use only

---

DIGITAL: Not to be streamed on the internet or used on any multimedia platform (including mobile phones) anywhere in the world before 1500GMT on 25 December 2021 // No use after January 24, 2022 without prior written consent of the communications secretary to the Queen at Buckingham Palace // Remove all livestreams off all social media platforms by January 24, 2022 // May only be broadcast in full, with no breaks for commercials or any other reason // For news use only

Source: ITN

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Arts / Culture / Entertainment

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

De ser suplente a deslumbrar con sus asistencias y ganarse el apodo de “Mago”: así fue el primer año de Campazzo en la NBA

Qué director de cine extranjero se enamoró de las actuaciones de Silvia Pinal

Balance de fin de año: cómo se sienten los argentinos y qué esperan para 2022

