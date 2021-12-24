ADVISORY USA-ILLINOIS/SHOOTING-MALL

Aerials of Illinois mall after reports of shooting

Start: 24 Dec 2021 02:16 GMT

End: 24 Dec 2021 02:59 GMT

OAK BROOK, ILLINOIS, USA - Aerials of a large shopping mall where Christmas shoppers went into lockdown after a multiple shooting that left at least 4 people reported shot and hospitalized.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE USA. NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA

DIGITAL: NO USE DIGITAL

Source: NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com