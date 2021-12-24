ADVISORY SPAIN-VOLCANO/NEWS CONFERENCE

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
LA PALMA - Authorities of The Canary Islands Volcanic Emergency Plan (Pevolca) are expected to hold a news conference to certify the Cumbre Vieja volcano eruption is over after the volcano fell silent for 10 days . The eruption began on September 19 roaring on to December 14.

