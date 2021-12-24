ADVISORY SPAIN-VOLCANO/NEWS CONFERENCE

Canary Islands Volcanic Emergency Plan officials hold newser

Start: 25 Dec 2021 12:00 GMT

End: 25 Dec 2021 12:00 GMT

LA PALMA - Authorities of The Canary Islands Volcanic Emergency Plan (Pevolca) are expected to hold a news conference to certify the Cumbre Vieja volcano eruption is over after the volcano fell silent for 10 days . The eruption began on September 19 roaring on to December 14.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: CANARY ISLANDS EMERGENCY SERVICE

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Spain

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL /SPANISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com