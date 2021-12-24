COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 24 de Diciembre de 2021
ADVISORY CHRISTMAS-SEASON/WATERSKIING SANTA

REUTERSDEC 24
21 de Diciembre de 2021

Santa Claus waterskiis at the Old Town Alexandria Waterfront

Start: 24 Dec 2021 17:45 GMT

End: 24 Dec 2021 19:00 GMT

THIS EVENT HAS EBEN CANCELLED BY ORGANISERS DUE TO COVID-19.

ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, USA - Taking a break from preparations for his around-the-world tour, Santa Claus waterskiis along the Old Town Alexandria Waterfront near Washington, D.C.

SCHEDULE:

1800GMT - event begins

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Arts / Culture / Entertainment

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

