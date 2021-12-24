COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 24 de Diciembre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY CHRISTMAS-SEASON/USA-BIDEN--TIMING APPROX--

Por
REUTERSDEC 24
Joe and Jill Biden deliver toys to children at Children's National Hospital

Start: 24 Dec 2021 16:15 GMT

End: 24 Dec 2021 17:15 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. president Joe and first lady Jill Biden visit patients and families at Children's National Hospital in Washington, before posing for photos in front of a Christmas tree

