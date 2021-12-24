ADVISORY CHRISTMAS-SEASON/PATRIARCH--UPDATED START TIME

Festivities ahead of Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem's arrival

Start: 24 Dec 2021 08:04 GMT

End: 24 Dec 2021 13:04 GMT

BETHLEHEM, WEST BANK - Marching bands are part of the Christmas festivities in Bethlehem's Manger Square ahead of the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Pierbattista Pizzaballa's arrival.

SCHEDULE:

1300g Pizzaballa arrives and walk through

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Palestinian Territories

Topic: Religion

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com