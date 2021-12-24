COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 24 de Diciembre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY CHRISTMAS-SEASON/NORAD--UPDATED START TIME--

Por
REUTERSDEC 24
20 de Diciembre de 2021

NORAD tracks Santa Claus

Start: 24 Dec 2021 11:00 GMT

End: 24 Dec 2021 12:00 GMT

VIRTUAL - North American Aerospace Defense Command website features "updates" on Santa's travels around the world. Tradition began in 1955 when a child phoned the Continental Air Defense Command Operations Center asking for Santa Claus.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Do not obscure logo

DIGITAL: Do not obscure logo

Source: NORAD

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Arts / Culture / Entertainment

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

