ADVISORY USA-RACE/DAUNTEWRIGHT-POTTER-VERDICT

Jury comes to a verdict in trial of Kimberly Potter

Start: 23 Dec 2021 19:29 GMT

End: 23 Dec 2021 19:51 GMT

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, USA - The outcome in the manslaughter trial of Kimberly Potter, a white former Minnesota police officer charged in the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright, will be read out.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: One time live use of user generated content [UGC] eyewitness video. No use in edits of user generated content [UGC] eyewitness video.

DIGITAL: One time live use of user generated content [UGC] eyewitness video. No use in edits of user generated content [UGC] eyewitness video.

Source: UNRESTRICTED POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com