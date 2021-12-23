COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 23 de Diciembre de 2021
ADVISORY USA-RACE/DAUNTEWRIGHT-POTTER-VERDICT

REUTERS
23 de Diciembre de 2021

Jury comes to a verdict in trial of Kimberly Potter

Start: 23 Dec 2021 19:29 GMT

End: 23 Dec 2021 19:51 GMT

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, USA - The outcome in the manslaughter trial of Kimberly Potter, a white former Minnesota police officer charged in the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright, will be read out.

Reuters

