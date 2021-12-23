COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 23 de Diciembre de 2021
ADVISORY USA-RACE/DAUNTEWRIGHT-POTTER-VERDICT-REACTION

REUTERS
23 de Diciembre de 2021

Jury comes to a verdict in trial of Kimberly Potter

Start: 23 Dec 2021 19:58 GMT

End: 23 Dec 2021 20:45 GMT

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, USA - Reaction after a guilty verdict was reached in the manslaughter trial of Kimberly Potter, a white former Minnesota police officer charged in the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright, will be read out.

SPEAKERS:

2022GMT - Keith Ellison, Minnesota Attorney General

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE USA / NO USE CNN / NO USE VOA

DIGITAL: NO DIGITAL

Source: NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

