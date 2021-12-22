COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 22 de Diciembre de 2021
Troyes 1 - Brest 1:Brest drop points against Troyes 1-1 at Stade de l'Aube

Troyes failed to secure all three points in front of the home crowd against Brest

Por
Newsroom Infobae
22 de Diciembre de 2021

On Wednesday, Troyes and Brest were held to a 1-1 draw at Stade de l'Aube. Both sides came from defeats in their previous league games. Troyes were hoping to get something from this game after losing their last game 2-1 to Bordeaux. Brest, on the other hand, lost 4-0 in the last match they played against Montpellier. As the table looks today, Troyes are in 15th place on the table and has 17 points while Brest sit in 12th with 25 points after 19 matches.

Brest started the game well, thanks to an early goal from Franck Honorat in the 5th minute. The score at half time was 0-1.

Troyes took the lead in the second half, with Adil Rami finding the net, at 80 minutes. The game ended wih a 1-1 draw.

For Troyes, Renaud Ripart, Nassim Chadli, Oualid El Hajjam, Hyun-jun Suk and Youssouf Kone, came on for Issa Kabore, Jimmy Giraudon, Xavier Chavalerin, Tristan Dingome and Adil Rami. Brest brought on Romain Faivre, Irvin Cardona, Hugo Magnetti and Lilian Brassier, to replace Paul Lasne, Jeremy Le Douaron, Steve Mounie and Franck Honorat.

The referee booked Issa Kabore from Troyes and Jessy Moulin went off with a red card, while Brest's Christophe Herelle also received a yellow.

Troyes will next travel to Montpellier, while Brest will face Nice at home.

