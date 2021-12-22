Nice 2 - Lens 1:Points secure for Nice as they ease past Lens 2-1

Nice defeat RC Lens 2-1 on Wednesday at Allianz Rivera. Nice were keen to hang onto their position at the top of league and extend their winning run after winning last match whilst Lens lost 3-2 in the last match they played against Nantes. After today's result, Nice and Lens currently occupy 2nd and 9th spots in the league, with 33 points and 27 points respectively after 19 matches.

Blood and Gold found the net first, thanks to Arnaud Kalimuendo giving Lens the lead in the 30th minute, to take a 0-1 lead into half time.

Nice continued to apply pressure in the second and were rewarded, with a goal from Mario Lemina, 63 minutes in. However they weren't finished yet and Justin Kluivert made it 2-1 at the 79 minute mark with a final score of 2-1.

For Nice, Morgan Schneiderlin and Andy Delort, came on for Mario Lemina and Kasper Dolberg. Lens brought on Ignatius Kpene Ganago and Corentin Jean for Yannick Cahuzac and Jonathan Clauss.

The referee booked two players from Lens, Massadio Haidara and Jonathan Gradit.

Nice will next travel to Brest, while Lens will face Rennes at home.