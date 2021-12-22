Montpellier 4 - Angers 1:Montpellier ease to comfortable win over Angers SCO 4-1 at the Stade de la Mosson

Montpellier cruise to win vs. Angers SCO 4-1 on Wednesday at the Stade de la Mosson. Montpellier were looking to pick up points after winning their previous two matches in the competition. The most recent was against the Brest away (4-0), the other to Clermont Foot at home (1-0). Angers were beaten 1-0 in the previous match against Clermont Foot. After today's result, Montpellier are in 5th place on the table and has 31 points while Angers sit in 11th with 25 points after 19 matches.

It was an impressive opening from Montpellier, with Teji Savanier opening the rout, 14 minutes in. The momentum was now with La Paillade, who then scored again through a goal from Nicolas Cozza at the 30 minute mark to establish a 2-0. However, Angers secured the points emphatically, with a goal from Mathias Pereira Lage just before half-time. The first half ended 2-1.

Montpellier started the second half with renewed vigour, with Mihailo Ristic finding the net after 51 minutes. However they weren't finished yet and Stephy Mavididi made it 4-1 at the 76 minute mark with a final score of 4-1.

Both coaches used allfull available substitutions. For Montpellier, Valere Germain, Nicholas Gioacchini and Thuler, came on for Sepe Elye Wahi, Junior Sambia and Mamadou Sakho, Angers brought on Antonin Bobichon, Casimir Ninga and Waniss Taibi, to replace Pierrick Capelle, Stephane Bahoken and Mathias Pereira Lage.

There were bookings for Junior Sambia from Montpellier, and Sofiane Boufal, for Angers.

Montpellier next face Troyes and Angers are at home to Saint-Étienne.