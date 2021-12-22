COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 22 de Diciembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

Montpellier 4 - Angers 1:Montpellier ease to comfortable win over Angers SCO 4-1 at the Stade de la Mosson

Home crowd rewarded with a win, as Oliver Dall'Oglio’s team triumph over Angers

Por
Newsroom Infobae
22 de Diciembre de 2021

Montpellier cruise to win vs. Angers SCO 4-1 on Wednesday at the Stade de la Mosson. Montpellier were looking to pick up points after winning their previous two matches in the competition. The most recent was against the Brest away (4-0), the other to Clermont Foot at home (1-0). Angers were beaten 1-0 in the previous match against Clermont Foot. After today's result, Montpellier are in 5th place on the table and has 31 points while Angers sit in 11th with 25 points after 19 matches.

It was an impressive opening from Montpellier, with Teji Savanier opening the rout, 14 minutes in. The momentum was now with La Paillade, who then scored again through a goal from Nicolas Cozza at the 30 minute mark to establish a 2-0. However, Angers secured the points emphatically, with a goal from Mathias Pereira Lage just before half-time. The first half ended 2-1.

Montpellier started the second half with renewed vigour, with Mihailo Ristic finding the net after 51 minutes. However they weren't finished yet and Stephy Mavididi made it 4-1 at the 76 minute mark with a final score of 4-1.

Both coaches used allfull available substitutions. For Montpellier, Valere Germain, Nicholas Gioacchini and Thuler, came on for Sepe Elye Wahi, Junior Sambia and Mamadou Sakho, Angers brought on Antonin Bobichon, Casimir Ninga and Waniss Taibi, to replace Pierrick Capelle, Stephane Bahoken and Mathias Pereira Lage.

There were bookings for Junior Sambia from Montpellier, and Sofiane Boufal, for Angers.

Montpellier next face Troyes and Angers are at home to Saint-Étienne.

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

DEPORTESFÚTBOLLIGUE 1

DEPORTES

Las reacciones que dejó la posible llegada de Katty Martínez al América Femenil

Las reacciones que dejó la posible llegada de Katty Martínez al América Femenil

Cuánto dinero gastó Red Bull en reparaciones del auto de Checo Pérez durante 2021

Por qué acusaron a Julio César Chávez Jr de consumir sustancias durante su pelea contra David Zegarra

Emprendimientos exitosos y fracasos rotundos: las 11 incursiones de Ronaldo Nazário en el mundo de los negocios antes de comprar al Cruzeiro

Fuerte crítica de un ex jugador de NBA: “LeBron James y Stephen Curry estropearon el baloncesto”

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Por qué a Emilio Osorio lo regañaron en ¿Quién es la máscara?

Por qué a Emilio Osorio lo regañaron en ¿Quién es la máscara?

Mamá de Eleazar Gómez rompió el silencio en defensa de su hijo tras sus actos de violencia

Kanye West anunció que convertirá todas sus propiedades en iglesias y orfanatos para “terminar con el capitalismo”

Eiza González deslumbró con bikini amarillo en la playa previo a las fiestas decembrinas

Eduin Caz de Grupo Firme preocupó a sus fans al utilizar una máscara de oxígeno

TENDENCIAS

Los detectores de metales también pueden ser blanco de los ciberatacantes

Los detectores de metales también pueden ser blanco de los ciberatacantes

Android: cómo activar la linterna silbando, agitando el celular o con la huella dactilar

CES 2022: Meta, Amazon y Twitter no estarán presentes por Ómicron

Guía completa para hacer las mejores fotos con modo retrato en su celular

Google Chrome añade tres funciones para ahorrar dinero y tiempo durante las compras en línea