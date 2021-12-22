COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 22 de Diciembre de 2021
Marseille 1 - Reims 1:Reims drop points against Marseille 1-1 at the Orange Velodrome

Disappointment on both sides as Marseille and Reims see out a 1-1 draw

Newsroom Infobae
22 de Diciembre de 2021

Marseille were held to 1-1 draw by Reims down on Wednesday at the Orange Velodrome. Both Marseille and Reims arrived in good form, having secured victories in their previous matches. Marseille were looking to continue their run, following a 2-0 victory against RC Strasburg. Reims, on the other hand, were able to continue their winning streak after a 2-0 win against Saint-Étienne in their last match. As the table looks today, Marseille and Reims currently occupy 3rd and 14th spots in the league, with 33 points and 23 points respectively after 19 matches.

Following a goalless first half, Reims fought back the second half, thanks to Hugo Ekitike finding the net in the 75th minute. In the end though, their celebrations were kept brief, as Dimitri Payet equalised for The Phocaeans just before the final whistle. The final result, Marseille 1, Reims 1.

For Marseille, Konrad De La Fuente, Bamba Dieng and Pol Lirola, came on for Arkadiusz Milik, Gerson and Duje Caleta-Car. Reims brought on Bradley Locko, Hugo Ekitike, Martin Adeline and Ibrahim Diakite, to replace Ilan Kebbal, El Bilal Toure, Nathanael Mbuku and Moreto Cassama.

The referee booked from Marseille Valentin Rongier, Gerson and Boubacar Kamara and from Reims Moreto Cassama, Yunis Abdelhamid and Andrew Gravillon. Both teams also had a sending off, with Bamba Dieng for Marseille and Andrew Gravillon (2 yellow cards) for Reims.

Reims and Marseille will next play away to Clermont Foot and Bordeaux respectively.

