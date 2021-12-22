Lyon 1 - Metz 1:Stalemate at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais, as Lyon draw 1-1 with Metz

Lyon were held to 1-1 draw by Metz down on Wednesday at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais. Lyon wanted to continue adding points following a disappointing 0-0 draw with Lille in their previous game. Metz, on the other hand, were able to continue their winning streak after a 4-1 win against FC Lorient in their last match. As it stands, Lyon are currently 13th with 24 points from 19 matches, while Metz sit in 18th, with 16 points from 19.

Following a goalless first half, Lyon took the initiative in the second half, thanks to a goal from Castello Lukeba, 56 minutes in. In the end though, their lead was short lived, as Boubacar Traore equalised for The Maroons at the 58 minute mark and seeing the game end 1-1.

For Lyon, Rayan Cherki, Karl Toko Ekambi, Bruno Guimaraes and Islam Slimani, came on for Lucas Paqueta, Damien Da Silva, Maxence Caqueret and Jerome Boateng. Metz brought on Ibrahima Niane, Amadou Mbengue and Warren Tchimbembe, to replace Opa Nguette, Thomas Delaine and Nicolas De Preville.

There were bookings for Maxence Caqueret and Damien Da Silva from Lyon, and Jemerson, Habib Maiga and Amadou Mbengue, for Metz.

Lyon next face Paris Saint-Germain and Metz are at home to RC Strasburg.