Lorient 1 - PSG 1:Frustrated Lorient share points with PSG after 1-1 draw

Lorient were held to 1-1 draw by PSG down on Wednesday at the Stade Yves Allainmat. Lorient arrived at the game looking pick up points, following a previous defeat to FC Metz whilst PSG were able to continue their winning streak after a 2-0 win against AS Mónaco in their last match. After today's result, Lorient are in 19th place on the table and has 16 points while PSG sit in 1st with 46 points after 19 matches.

Lorient started strongly in the first half, with Thomas Monconduit finding the net just before half-time

PSG took the initiative in the second half, thanks to a goal from Mauro Icardi just before the final whistle, leaving the final score at 1-1.

For Lorient, Igor Silva, came on for Armand Lauriente. PSG brought on Sergio Ramos and Sekou Yansane, to replace Nuno Mendes and Ander Herrera.

The referee booked Dango Ouattara from Lorient. PSG had the worst of it though, with Sergio Ramos and Georginio Wijnaldum seeing yellow, and Sergio Ramos (2 yellow cards) then sent off with a red.

Next up, Lorient are away to Lille, whilst PSG will travel to face Lyon.