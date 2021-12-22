COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 22 de Diciembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

Lorient 1 - PSG 1:Frustrated Lorient share points with PSG after 1-1 draw

Both Lorient and PSG will take positives from a share of the points, following a 1-1 draw

Por
Newsroom Infobae
22 de Diciembre de 2021

Lorient were held to 1-1 draw by PSG down on Wednesday at the Stade Yves Allainmat. Lorient arrived at the game looking pick up points, following a previous defeat to FC Metz whilst PSG were able to continue their winning streak after a 2-0 win against AS Mónaco in their last match. After today's result, Lorient are in 19th place on the table and has 16 points while PSG sit in 1st with 46 points after 19 matches.

Lorient started strongly in the first half, with Thomas Monconduit finding the net just before half-time

PSG took the initiative in the second half, thanks to a goal from Mauro Icardi just before the final whistle, leaving the final score at 1-1.

For Lorient, Igor Silva, came on for Armand Lauriente. PSG brought on Sergio Ramos and Sekou Yansane, to replace Nuno Mendes and Ander Herrera.

The referee booked Dango Ouattara from Lorient. PSG had the worst of it though, with Sergio Ramos and Georginio Wijnaldum seeing yellow, and Sergio Ramos (2 yellow cards) then sent off with a red.

Next up, Lorient are away to Lille, whilst PSG will travel to face Lyon.

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

DEPORTESFÚTBOLLIGUE 1

DEPORTES

Quién es Artur Beterbiev, nuevo retador del Canelo Álvarez

Quién es Artur Beterbiev, nuevo retador del Canelo Álvarez

Alejandro de la Rosa llamó cobarde a Nahuel Guzmán por su actitud en la final de Liga MX Femenil

El increíble gol que erró Di María tras una gran asistencia de Messi en el empate del PSG ante Lorient

John Morrison regresará a la AAA y luchará contra el Hijo del Vikingo

Las reacciones que dejó la posible llegada de Katty Martínez al América Femenil

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Cómo se veía Pedro Infante sin bigote

Cómo se veía Pedro Infante sin bigote

Por qué a Emilio Osorio lo regañaron en ¿Quién es la máscara?

Mamá de Eleazar Gómez rompió el silencio en defensa de su hijo tras sus actos de violencia

Kanye West anunció que convertirá todas sus propiedades en iglesias y orfanatos para “terminar con el capitalismo”

Eiza González deslumbró con bikini amarillo en la playa previo a las fiestas decembrinas

TENDENCIAS

Los detectores de metales también pueden ser blanco de los ciberatacantes

Los detectores de metales también pueden ser blanco de los ciberatacantes

Android: cómo activar la linterna silbando, agitando el celular o con la huella dactilar

CES 2022: Meta, Amazon y Twitter no estarán presentes por Ómicron

Guía completa para hacer las mejores fotos con modo retrato en su celular

Google Chrome añade tres funciones para ahorrar dinero y tiempo durante las compras en línea