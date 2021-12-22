Bordeaux 2 - Lille 3:Bordeaux fail to stop visitors as Lille seal the win

Lille beat Bordeaux with a thumping 3-2 victory on Wednesday at the Matmut Atlantique Stadiums. Bordeaux had been hopeful of continuing their run after winning last match. Lille, on the other hand, had managed to pick up a single point in their encounter with Lyon. After today's result, Bordeaux are in 17th place on the table and has 17 points while Lille sit in 8th with 28 points after 19 matches.

Les Girondins scored first, with Alberth Elis finding the net, at 17 minutes. However, the good fortune didn't last for long. An equalizer from Benjamin Andre, 33 minutes in brought Les Dogues level. However, Bordeaux just before half-time found the back of the net via another Alberth Elis goal, which saw the first half end 2-1.

Lille continued to apply pressure in the second and were rewarded, thanks to a goal from Burak Yilmaz, 77 minutes in. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a goal from Jonathan David in the 84th minute with a final score of 3-2.

For Bordeaux, Otavio, Gideon Mensah, Mbaye Niang, Samuel Kalu and Jimmy Briand, came on for Jean Onana, Hwang Ui-Jo, Ricardo Mangas, Javairo Dilrosun and Fransergio. Lille brought on Amadou Mvom Onana, Isaac Lihadji, Gabriel Gudmundsson, Xeka and Cheikh Niasse, to replace Angel Gomes, Jonathan Bamba, Renato Sanches, Benjamin Andre and Burak Yilmaz.

There were bookings for Fransergio from Bordeaux. For Lille, Burak Yilmaz, Renato Sanches and Tiago Djalo saw yellow.

Bordeaux next face Olympique de Marseille and Lille are at home to FC Lorient.