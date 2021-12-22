COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 22 de Diciembre de 2021
ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/SUPPLY CHAIN

Por
REUTERS
21 de Diciembre de 2021

Biden makes remarks on supply chain after meeting with CEOs

Start: 22 Dec 2021 15:29 GMT

End: 22 Dec 2021 16:11 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks after meeting with his Supply Chain Disruptions Task Force and private sector CEOs.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: No Use USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: No Use USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: No Use in Broadcasts. No Use Australia.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Business / Economics

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

