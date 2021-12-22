COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 22 de Diciembre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY OLYMPICS-2022/CHINA

Por
REUTERSDEC 22
22 de Diciembre de 2021

Beijing Winter Games briefing on pandemic prevention policies

Start: 23 Dec 2021 01:45 GMT

End: 23 Dec 2021 03:30 GMT

BEIJING, CHINA - Beijing Winter Games officials speak to media about pandemic prevention policies and related preparations for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic events.

SCHEDULE:

0200GMT - newser starts

SPEAKERS:

include Han Zirong, Vice President and Secretary General of BOCOG,

Huang Chun, Deputy Director of the Office of Epidemic Prevention and Control of Beijing Winter Olympic Organising Committee and

Li Ang, Press Spokesman and Vice Minister of Municipal Health Commission.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use China

DIGITAL: No use China

Source: CCTV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: China

Topic: Sports

Audio: CHANNEL 1 - NATURAL MANDARIN SPEECH, CHANNEL 2 - ENGLISH TRANSLATION

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

