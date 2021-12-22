COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 22 de Diciembre de 2021
ADVISORY NEW-YEAR/THAILAND

REUTERS
22 de Diciembre de 2021

Thailand welcomes in New Year with fireworks display

Start: 31 Dec 2021 16:45 GMT

End: 31 Dec 2021 17:15 GMT

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Thailand ushers in the New Year with a 6-minutes long fireworks display, spanning 1.4 kilometres across the Chao Phraya River bend.

SCHEDULE:

1700GMT - event expected to start

