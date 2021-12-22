ADVISORY NEW-YEAR/TAIWAN-FIREWORKS

Taiwan welcomes New Year with fireworks at skyscraper Taipei 101
Start: 31 Dec 2021 15:45 GMT
End: 31 Dec 2021 16:10 GMT
TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Taiwan celebrates the arrival of 2022 by shooting fireworks off its tallest high-rise Taipei 101.
SCHEDULE:
1600GMT - fireworks show starts
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: No use Taiwan
DIGITAL: No use Taiwan
Source: EASTERN BROADCASTING COMPANY
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Taiwan
Topic: Arts / Culture / Entertainment
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com