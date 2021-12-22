ADVISORY NEW-YEAR/NORTHKOREA -- POSSIBLE ONLY

North Korea celebrates New Year with a firework display

Start: 31 Dec 2021 13:45 GMT

End: 31 Dec 2021 15:20 GMT

PYONGYANG, NORTH KOREA - North Korea celebrates the New Year with a firework display near the Taedong River, which cuts through central Pyongyang.

SCHEDULE:

1400GMT - event expected to begin

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE NORTH KOREA

DIGITAL: NO USE NORTH KOREA

Source: KRT

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: North Korea

Topic: Arts / Culture / Entertainment

Audio: KOREAN NARRATION

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com