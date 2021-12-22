ADVISORY NEW-YEAR/NEWZEALAND-LIGHTSHOW

New Zealand welcomes in the New Year with a lightshow

Start: 31 Dec 2021 10:45 GMT

End: 31 Dec 2021 11:15 GMT

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - New Zealand welcomes in the New Year with a lightshow over the Auckland Harbour Bridge after the traditional fireworks display is cancelled this year due to COVID.

SCHEDULE:

1058GMT - Search beams highlighting Waka Hourua (boat) on Auckland Harbour

1059GMT - Skytower and Auckland Harbour Bridge illuminated during countdown to midnight

1100GMT - Lightshow from Auckland Harbour Bridge and Skytower

1110GMT - End of lightshow

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE NEW ZEALAND

DIGITAL: NO USE NEW ZEALAND INTERNET SITES / ANY INTERNET SITE OF ANY NEW ZEALAND OR AUSTRALIA BASED MEDIA ORGANISATIONS OR MOBILE PLATFORMS

Source: TVNZ

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: New Zealand

Topic: Arts / Culture / Entertainment

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com