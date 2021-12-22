ADVISORY NEW-YEAR/NEWZEALAND-LIGHTSHOW

New Zealand welcomes in the New Year with a lightshow
Start: 31 Dec 2021 10:45 GMT
End: 31 Dec 2021 11:15 GMT
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - New Zealand welcomes in the New Year with a lightshow over the Auckland Harbour Bridge after the traditional fireworks display is cancelled this year due to COVID.
SCHEDULE:
1058GMT - Search beams highlighting Waka Hourua (boat) on Auckland Harbour
1059GMT - Skytower and Auckland Harbour Bridge illuminated during countdown to midnight
1100GMT - Lightshow from Auckland Harbour Bridge and Skytower
1110GMT - End of lightshow
