Miércoles 22 de Diciembre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN

Por
REUTERSDEC 22
22 de Diciembre de 2021

Spanish PM Sanchez holds newser on coronavirus

Start: 22 Dec 2021 18:46 GMT

End: 22 Dec 2021 19:46 GMT

MADRID – News conference after Spain´s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez leads a conference of regional leaders to analyse the evolution of the pandemic and try to establish common measures to battle the surge of coronavirus cases.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: SPANISH GOVERNMENT TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Spain

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / SPAIN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

