White House COVID-19 Response Team conduct virtual briefing

Start: 22 Dec 2021 20:00 GMT

End: 22 Dec 2021 21:00 GMT

VARIOUS LOCATIONS - Dr. Anthony Fauci and the other members of the White House COVID-19 Response Team conduct a virtual briefing.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: WHITEHOUSE.GOV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com