COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 22 de Diciembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY CHRISTMAS-SEASON/SPAIN LOTTERY --- NO USE DIGITAL ---

Por
REUTERSDEC 22
20 de Diciembre de 2021

Draw of traditional Christmas lottery draw known as "El Gordo"

Start: 22 Dec 2021 07:50 GMT

End: 22 Dec 2021 12:00 GMT

MADRID - The children of San Ildefonso School call out the winning numbers of Spain's traditional Christmas lottery over a period of approximately three and half hours as ticket holders throughout the country wait in anticipation for the jack pot known as El Gordo (The Fat One) to be called out. This year the event is held without audience inside the theater due to the coronavirus pandemic.

SCHEDULE:

0800GMT - Draw begins

PLEASE NOTE: The Gordo draw can happen at any time

Restrictions:

BROADCAST None

DIGITAL: No use digital

Source: TVE POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Spain

Topic: Arts / Culture / Entertainment

Audio: NATURAL / SPANISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Jake Paul buscaría enfrentar a Julio César Chávez Jr. en 2022

Jake Paul buscaría enfrentar a Julio César Chávez Jr. en 2022

Seis locuras que hizo el padre de Venus y Serena Williams para convertir a sus hijas en estrellas

Piojo Herrera arropó a Córdova en su llegada a Tigres y quitó la idea de que es “pecho frío”

Checo Pérez asistió al concierto de Alejandro Fernández y así lo presumió en redes

Clemente Sánchez, el boxeador que maravilló a Mantequilla Nápoles y murió a tiros una Navidad

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Ante miles de fans, Menudo rindió homenaje al fallecido Ray Reyes

Ante miles de fans, Menudo rindió homenaje al fallecido Ray Reyes

Bradley Cooper e Irina Shayk, ¿reconciliados?: el actor le pidió otra oportunidad a la modelo

Romina Marcos reveló que Niurka la protege con santería

Cepillín y Carmen Salinas: los famosos se reconciliaron antes de morir

Ari Borovoy podría tomar acciones legales contra la bioserie de OV7

TENDENCIAS

Café y chocolate negro: la razón científica de por qué muchos no pueden resistirse

Café y chocolate negro: la razón científica de por qué muchos no pueden resistirse

La cocina de las Fiestas: cómo preparar los infaltables de la mesa dulce

Cuáles son los síntomas del infarto que las mujeres ignoran

Vínculos sustentables: cómo impacta la sociedad actual en las nuevas formas de relacionarnos

Una innovadora cirugía cerebral no invasiva podría tratar enfermedades neurológicas sin bisturí