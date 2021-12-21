COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 21 de Diciembre de 2021
ADVISORY RUSSIA-DEFENCE/

REUTERS
21 de Diciembre de 2021

Putin speaks as he opens board meeting of the Ministry of Defence

Start: 21 Dec 2021 10:00 GMT

End: 21 Dec 2021 12:00 GMT

MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu make speeches at the start of an expanded board meeting of the Ministry of Defence to review the results of the activities of the Russian Armed Forces and set priorities for the development of the Russian army and navy next year.

SCHEDULE

1000GMT Meeting starts

