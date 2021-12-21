ADVISORY RUSSIA-DEFENCE/

Putin speaks as he opens board meeting of the Ministry of Defence
Start: 21 Dec 2021 10:00 GMT
End: 21 Dec 2021 12:00 GMT
MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu make speeches at the start of an expanded board meeting of the Ministry of Defence to review the results of the activities of the Russian Armed Forces and set priorities for the development of the Russian army and navy next year.
