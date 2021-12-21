COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY LEBANON-CRISIS/UN

Por
REUTERSDEC 21
20 de Diciembre de 2021

Guterres news conference at the end of his visit to Lebanon

Start: 21 Dec 2021 16:02 GMT

End: 21 Dec 2021 17:00 GMT

BEIRUT, LEBANON - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres gives a news conference at the end of his visit to Lebanon.

SCHEDULE:

1600GMT - Guterres news conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Lebanon

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH AND ARABIC TRANSLATION

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

