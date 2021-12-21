ADVISORY LEBANON-CRISIS/UN

Guterres news conference at the end of his visit to Lebanon
Start: 21 Dec 2021 16:02 GMT
End: 21 Dec 2021 17:00 GMT
BEIRUT, LEBANON - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres gives a news conference at the end of his visit to Lebanon.
SCHEDULE:
1600GMT - Guterres news conference
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Lebanon
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH AND ARABIC TRANSLATION
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com