Protesters march against coronavirus measures

Start: 21 Dec 2021 07:38 GMT

End: 21 Dec 2021 08:32 GMT

BUCHAREST - Several thousand expected to protest outside parliament building in Bucharest as Romanian legislators debate COVID pass mandatory at workplace for all employees.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Romania

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com