Martes 21 de Diciembre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GERMANY SCHOLZ

Por
REUTERS
20 de Diciembre de 2021

Chancellor Scholz briefing on new coronavirus restrictions

Start: 21 Dec 2021 17:39 GMT

End: 21 Dec 2021 18:39 GMT

BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks to reporters after discussing possible new coronavirus restrictions due to the Omicron variant.

SCHEDULE:

TIME TBC - Scholz speaks to reporters

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / GERMAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

