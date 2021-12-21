COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 21 de Diciembre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/FRANCE

Por
REUTERS
21 de Diciembre de 2021

French government spokesman delivers update on COVID-19

Start: 21 Dec 2021 11:29 GMT

End: 21 Dec 2021 12:00 GMT

PARIS - French government spokesman Gabriel Attal gives statement after governmental meeting local official to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic issues ahead of Christmas

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL /FRENCH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

